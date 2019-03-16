76ers' Tobias Harris: Big night in Friday's win
Harris finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Kings on Friday.
Harris continued his strong play in Friday's win, and the forward has shown just how valuable he is because of his solid scoring and rebounding totals. Over his last six games, Harris has averaged 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.
