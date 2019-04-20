Harris totaled 24 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block across 43 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Nets on Saturday.

Harris once again turned in a big stat line as the 76ers took their third straight win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Nets. Harris has stuffed the stat sheet over his last three games, averaging 24.0 points, 9.3 boards and 3.7 assists.