Harris registered 32 points (13-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

The 28-year-old recorded his second-most point total of the season Saturday after scoring just 12 points in each of his last two games. Harris had one of his most efficient games on Saturday, contributing across the board while keeping his field-goal percentage high and free-throw percentage perfect. It was only a matter of time before the 10-year veteran broke out of his mini-slump, and he'll look to keep it going Tuesday on the road against the Celtics.