Harris ended Friday's 121-114 victory over the Hornets with 31 points (13-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes.

Harris was going through a massive slump in recent weeks, but he bounced back admirably in this one and reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Jan. 12, when he recorded 37 points in a win over the Kings. Harris is averaging just 14.8 points per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break, but this might have been the performance he needs to shake his rust off.