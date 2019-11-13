Harris scored eight points (4-17 FG, 0-11 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Cavaliers.

More than any player on either team, Harris' awful performance was the reason the Cavs even had a chance to shock the Sixers. The 27-year-old has been struggling from long distance for a while now -- he was 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) from three-point range in his prior seven games -- but his career 36.1 percent mark suggests Harris will get every chance to shoot his way out of his current slump.