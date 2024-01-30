Harris (illness) tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris was back in action after a two-game absence due to the illness, and while head coach Nick Nurse didn't indicate that the forward would be limited heading into Monday's game, the blowout nature of the contest may have factored into the decision to suppress his minutes. Assuming Harris wasn't too hindered from a conditioning standpoint during his time on the court, he should be available Tuesday against the Warriors in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Even if that's the case, Harris could still have his playing time monitored closely and may not return to the 36.0 minutes per game he was averaging in his prior seven appearances before Monday.