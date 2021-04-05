Harris notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 27 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Harris had a bigger responsibility on offense in this game with Joel Embiid (knee) out, and he responded by leading Philadelphia in scoring. Harris has scored at least 20 points almost on a nightly basis for the Sixers, and he has reached that tally in three of his last five games. He's having a career-best scoring when it comes to scoring and his fantasy upside has probably never been higher, as he has replaced Ben Simmons as the Sixers' second-best offensive threat behind Embiid.