Harris (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The forward's status was in doubt leading up to Friday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain, but he feels good enough to suit up. His production has been hit or miss lately, averaging 11.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances.