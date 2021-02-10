Harris totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 10 rebounds Tuesday in a win over the Kings.

Harris has doubled-doubled in three consecutive games, his longest streak of the season. Over that stretch, he is averaging 18.3 points and 11.0 boards per contest. He isn't the flashiest of players by any means, but with per-game averages of 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers, Harris has proven to be a reliable fantasy asset who also offers a nice boost in both field-goal and free-throw percentage.