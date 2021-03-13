Harris dropped 14 points (7-12 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's victory over the Wizards.

From the get go, this game was out of hand with the 76ers up by 17 after the first quarter and never looking back with Harris sitting out the final 4:11 of the third quarter and the entire fourth. This is the third time over his last four games that Harris has failed to top 30 minutes of playing time. He had been good at protecting the ball of late but his four turnovers Friday were the most he's had in a game since Feb. 19.