Harris posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-114 win over the Clippers.

Harris ended a streak of four games with at least 15 points, but that could've been expected given the usage rate of James Harden and Joel Embiid, who combined for 64 points in this comeback win. The veteran power forward stepped his game up when the team was shorthanded and is now operating as the third-best scoring weapon, but he's still averaging decent numbers in December. He's putting up 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game across eight contests this month.