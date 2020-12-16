Harris recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 preseason win over the Celtics.
Harris tied Ben Simmons for the team's lead in minutes played and also paced the team in the plus-minus department (plus-16) while finishing as the second-highest scorer and leading rebounder. It was only a preseason game, but all signs point towards Harris having a big role on both ends of the court for the Sixers in 2020-21.
