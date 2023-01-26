Harris registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 win over Brooklyn.

Harris got off just three shots in the first half, hitting two of them, along with both of his free-throw attempts for seven points. He picked up the pace after the break, going 5-of-8 from the field for 11 points, with seven of those coming in the fourth quarter. The power forward finished with 18 points on the night, the sixth time he's scored 15 or more points this month, and he's shooting a very respectable 56.6 percent from the field over his last five games.