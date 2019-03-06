Harris accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes Tuesday against Orlando.

Harris recorded the third double-double of his 76ers tenure, reaching 20-points for his seventh consecutive game. After a bit of a rough patch immediately after the trade, Harris has settled in and continued his career-year. Across 9 games with Philadelphia, Harris' averaging 21.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting an impressive 52.2 percent form the floor, 39.3 percent from three and 84.4 percent from the line.