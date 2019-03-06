76ers' Tobias Harris: Contributes across board in win
Harris accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes Tuesday against Orlando.
Harris recorded the third double-double of his 76ers tenure, reaching 20-points for his seventh consecutive game. After a bit of a rough patch immediately after the trade, Harris has settled in and continued his career-year. Across 9 games with Philadelphia, Harris' averaging 21.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting an impressive 52.2 percent form the floor, 39.3 percent from three and 84.4 percent from the line.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...