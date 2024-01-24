Harris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.
Harris is in danger of missing just his second game of the season. If he can't shake off the aliment, Danuel House, Furkan Korkmaz and Kenyon Martin would be candidates for increased roles.
