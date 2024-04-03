Harris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a left knee hyperextension.

Harris was sharp from deep during Tuesday's win over the shorthanded Thunder, connecting on five three-pointers in 35 minutes, but he's emerged from the contest with a knee injury. Tyrese Maxey (hip), Joel Embiid (knee) and Mo Bamba (illness) are also questionable, so Philadelphia may be without multiple key contributors.