76ers' Tobias Harris: Dealt to Philadelphia
Harris was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harris will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, so the 76ers are paying a steep price to rent the forward for their playoff push. With the Clippers this season, the veteran forward and made a compelling case for an All-Star nod with career-best marks in scoring (20.9 points per game), rebounds (7.9 per game), field-goal percentage (49.6 percent) and free-throw percentage (87.7 percent). Expect Harris to immediately take over as the starting power forward with his new team, though his usage rate and overall numbers will almost certainly take a hit while he plays alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
