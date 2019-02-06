Harris was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harris will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, so the 76ers are paying a steep price to rent the forward for their playoff push. With the Clippers this season, the veteran forward and made a compelling case for an All-Star nod with career-best marks in scoring (20.9 points per game), rebounds (7.9 per game), field-goal percentage (49.6 percent) and free-throw percentage (87.7 percent). Expect Harris to immediately take over as the starting power forward with his new team, though his usage rate and overall numbers will almost certainly take a hit while he plays alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.