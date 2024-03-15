Harris amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 loss to the Bucks.

Harris was active on both ends of the court and posted a decent stat line, although it was clear he was playing a secondary role on offense behind Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 30 points on 12-for-23 from the field. Harris has struggled lately, failing to surpass the 15-point plateau in four of his last five appearances. To make things worse, he's shooting a meager 37.1 percent from the field in that span.