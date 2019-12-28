76ers' Tobias Harris: Deemed questioanble Saturday
Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to a sore right hip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Harris emerged from Friday's loss to Orlando with a sore hip, though the injury doesn't appear to be anything too significant. If he's forced to miss a game, James Ennis or Mike Scott are the best bets to join the starting five.
