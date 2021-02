Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

A bruised right knee kept Harris out of Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, but he'll have a chance to return Monday as the Sixers head into a two-game Week 11 before the All-Star break. Prior to suffering the injury against Dallas on Thursday, Harris had averaged 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block over his last five games.