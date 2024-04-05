Harris (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harris missed Thursday's game against the Heat due to a bad bruise on his knee, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Saturday. The 76ers initially expected him to miss 1-to-2 games after sustaining the injury late in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City, so even if he sits out Saturday's matchup, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harris return to the court Sunday against the Spurs or sometime next week.
