76ers' Tobias Harris: Delivers a dud versus Heat
Harris managed six points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 137-106 loss to the Heat.
Harris finished with a season low point total and has combined for 16 points on seven-of-24 from the field through the first two games here in February. Thursday's matchup versus the Bucks represents another difficult challenge on both ends of the court, though Harris did sink five treys and pour in 22 points against Milwaukee back on Dec. 25.
