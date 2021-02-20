Harris amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Harris' performance might have ended going unnoticed due to the fact that Joel Embiid ended with 50 points and 17 rebounds, but Harris posted his third straight double-double -- and sixth over his last eight games -- while ending just three assists away from putting up a triple-double. Harris is a reliable two-way threat for the Sixers, but he should experience a slight uptick in both his usage and his numbers as long as Ben Simmons (illness) remains sidelined.