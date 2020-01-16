Harris exploded for 34 points (14-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.

Harris scored at least 30 for the fourth time in his last 21 appearances, this after failing to reach that mark once through the first 21 games of 2019-20. He'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus a Bulls club that's going to be without Wendell Carter (ankle) and Otto Porter (foot), among others.