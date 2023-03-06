Harris (calf), who's listed as questionable, didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup in Indiana, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris left Saturday's win over the Bucks due to left calf soreness and is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday's contest. P.J. Tucker (back) is also questionable and didn't participate in shootaround, so if both starting forwards are sidelined, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, Danuel House and Paul Reed would all candidates for increased roles.