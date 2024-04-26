Harris totaled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-114 win over New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harris continues to come up short for the 76ers, scoring no more than 10 points for the third straight playoff game. He is averaging just 8.3 points per game thus far, well below where he needs to be if they are to make any real noise during the postseason. Look for Harris to try and turn things around in Game 4 Sunday.