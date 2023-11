Harris finished Thursday's 114-99 victory over Toronto with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 40 minutes.

Harris boosted Philadelphia on both ends of the floor in Thursday's win over Toronto, finishing as one of three 76ers with 20 or more points while swiping a team-high-tying steals total. Harris has posted at least 20 points and five rebounds in three of his four contests this year, including in two straight outings.