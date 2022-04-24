Harris logged 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Raptors.

It was assumed the 29-year-old forward would take a back seat to Joel Embiid (thumb) and James Harden in the playoffs, but instead Harris has been a key figure for the 76ers, recording double-doubles in three straight games and averaging 18.0 points, 9.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.0 threes so far in the first round. With Embiid not at 100 percent, expect Harris to continue posting big numbers as Philly looks to close out the series at home Monday in Game 5.