Harris had 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals during Philadelphia's 114-109 loss at Phoenix on Monday night.

Harris topped the 20-point mark for the second consecutive outing -- he has done it thrice this season, and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in four of his six appearances thus far. The former Pistons wing has been better than expected in the early going, and has settled as a reliable scoring option in a system that also features high-usage players such as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Harris will aim to extend his solid run of form Wednesday at Utah.