Harris (knee) registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during the 76ers' overtime victory over the Jazz on Wednesday.

After missing two games with a bruised knee, Harris returned and registered his ninth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 19. He managed to score nine of the team's 13 points in the extra period. On top of making a difference on the offensive side of the ball, Harris has now collected a steal in four straight games while blocking a shot in three of four contests.