Harris scored 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Clippers.

With Al Horford moving to the bench, Harris slid over to power forward and responded with his best performance on the glass since he grabbed 15 boards Opening Night against the Celtics. It's not clear whether the new starting lineup will last -- Furkan Korkmaz was a bust in his first start at small forward, scoring zero points -- but if it does, Harris could see his rebounding numbers rise on a consistent basis.