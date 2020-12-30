Harris scored 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Raptors.

The points, boards and blocks were all season highs for Harris as he delivered his best performance of the young campaign. The veteran forward provides an effective complementary scoring option behind Joel Embiid in the Sixers' frontcourt, but as he's shown throughout his career, the games in which Harris looks like a star instead of a sidekick can be few and far between.