Harris provided 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 win over the Timberwolves.

Harris returned after missing the previous game with a calf injury, putting up his fifth double-double of the season, while also contributing five combined steals and blocks. A fringe top-50 player on the season, Harris has exceeded expectations. While his production has fallen off slightly over the past month, he remains a solid hold in all competitive formats.