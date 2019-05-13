76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles as 76ers fall short
Harris had 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to Toronto.
Harris capped off another strong season by recording a double-double in what can only be described as a heartbreaking loss for the 76ers. Since moving across in a mid-season trade, Harris has slotted in seamlessly providing the team with another reliable scorer, capable of contributing in a number of areas. There have been whispers that Harris is interested in a move to Utah but it is all speculation at this point. No matter what his future holds, Harris appears to have the ability to maintain value in any situation. He should be a solid top-50 player again, with top-30 upside, depending on his chosen destination.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Fills stat sheet in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Solid all-around contributions•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Big stat line in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Massive double-double in Game 3 win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...