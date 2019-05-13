Harris had 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to Toronto.

Harris capped off another strong season by recording a double-double in what can only be described as a heartbreaking loss for the 76ers. Since moving across in a mid-season trade, Harris has slotted in seamlessly providing the team with another reliable scorer, capable of contributing in a number of areas. There have been whispers that Harris is interested in a move to Utah but it is all speculation at this point. No matter what his future holds, Harris appears to have the ability to maintain value in any situation. He should be a solid top-50 player again, with top-30 upside, depending on his chosen destination.