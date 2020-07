Harris posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage win over the Grizzlies.

Harris was aggressive on offense, getting to the line four times in just 22 minutes, not to mention grabbing four offensive boards. During the regular season, Harris had 10 double-doubles.