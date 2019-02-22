Harris scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and registered 11 rebounds along with an assist and a block across 36 minutes Thursday against Miami.

Harris knocked down three treys for the second straight contest, and his team-high 23 points were enough to lead the Sixers to a 106-102 victory. He's finished with 20-plus points in three of his last five games, so despite being traded to a star-studded Philadelphia squad, his fantasy production has remained impressive to this point.