Harris finished with 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 victory over the Kings.

Harris recorded a monster double-double Thursday, guiding the 76ers to their first victory in almost a week. With basically the entire starting five in street clothes, Harris is going to be shouldering a lot on the offensive end of the floor. It has been an indifferent season for Harris, although given his current opportunity, he could be a key factor as teams prepare for the fantasy playoffs.