Harris scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Harris starred in Game 1 with a 37-point effort and while he wasn't able to repeat that in the next two appearances, he's scored at least 19 points in each of his playoff games to date. Expect Harris to be a reliable scoring contributor for the Sixers, as he's entrenched as the team's second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid.