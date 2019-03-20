76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles Tuesday
Harris collected 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 victory over the Hornets.
Harris struggled from deep Tuesday, but made up for it with exceptional post play in the contest, grabbing double-digit boards en route to his 16th double-double on the season. His addition to an offensively-talented roster has worked out well for his individual production, as less defensive attention has been put on him.
