76ers' Tobias Harris: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Harris (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
After picking up the right knee contusion during Saturday's blowout loss against the Bucks, Harris is now in jeopardy of missing at least one game because of the injury. Considering the starting forward has seen quite a bit of playing time recently, even logging 46 minutes in a win against the Nets on Thursday, players like Furkan Kormaz and Matisse Thybulle are likely to see a heavy uptick in minutes if the 27-year-old is forced out. Should Harris be forced to miss Monday's matchup against the Hawks, his first chance to return would come on Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
