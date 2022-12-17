Harris (back) will not play in Friday's game against Golden State, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Harris was a late addition to the injury report due to back soreness and will end up missing Friday's contest. In his stead, Matisse Thybulle will join the starting five while Danuel House and Georges Niang are candidates to see extended run off the bench. Harris' next chance to play will come on Monday against the Raptors.