Harris (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Harris was a late addition to the injury report Friday and initially listed as questionable due to back pain. However, the veteran forward has since been downgraded to out, paving the way for Matisse Thybulle to enter the starting lineup. Danuel House and Georges Niang are also candidates for increased roles in Harris' absence.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Downgraded to out•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Late addition to injury report•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Falls just shy of double-double•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Nets season-high 27 versus Rockets•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Flu-game Tobias•