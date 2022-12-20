Harris chipped in 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime win over Toronto.

After missing Philly's last game due to a sore back, the veteran forward returned and was his usual sweet-shooting self. His final three-pointer of the night was the biggest, as Harris put the Sixers ahead for good with a little over two minutes left in OT. He's drained multiple threes in six straight games, averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 boards, 3.8 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 59.0 percent (23-for-39) from beyond the arc.