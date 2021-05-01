Harris recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 24 minutes in the 126-104 victory Friday over the Hawks.

Harris was one of three starters to score 18 points as the 76ers once again had the game well in hand. The last four games he's played in have been blowouts as Harris has failed to hit the 30-minute mark during that span. Still, he's been a consistent shooter, hitting 48.9 percent of his shots and has done a great job protecting the ball, totaling just six turnovers over the aforementioned four contests.