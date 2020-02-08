76ers' Tobias Harris: Drops 21 in win Friday
Harris scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies.
The 27-year-old continues to be a key part of the Sixers' offense. Harris has failed to score in double digits only once since the beginning of January, averaging 18.7 points, 6.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.3 threes in his last 17 games.
