Harris went for 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Thursday's win over the Bulls.

Harris sat out the final 3:13 of the third quarter as well as the entire fourth quarter but still managed to lead the team in points. He's now posted back-to-back 20-point performances following a six-point outing back on Feb. 25.