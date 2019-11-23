Harris amassed 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over San Antonio.

Harris topped 20 points for the third time in his past four games as he appears to be rounding into form after an up and down start to the season. While he's shooting 49.8 percent from the field overall, the 26-year-old has had significant struggles with his three-pointer, converting just 29.2 percent of his treys on the year. Although Harris hasn't been able to match his excellent totals from a year ago, he looks to be more comfortable in his first full season with the 76ers. Through 15 games, he's providing 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 threes in 34.3 minutes.