Harris had 37 points (15-29 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Wizards.

Philly leaned heavily on Harris and Joel Embiid (30 points) for scoring on an afternoon when Ben Simmons provided just six points on 3-of-9 shooting. Harris got off to a hot start and did most of his damage from two-point range, draining 15 total field goals en route to a season-high 37 points. It was the first time since April 3 that Harris reached the 30-point plateau.