76ers' Tobias Harris: Drops season-high 33 in loss
Harris scored 33 points (13-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday, adding seven boards, three assists and one block.
In his last three games without Josh Richardson (hamstring), Harris has put up 27.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Richardson was ruled out of this game a full day in advance, which is not a good sign for his return. It is, however, a good sign for Harris' potential value in Richardson's absence. Harris' 78.7 free-throw percentage is much lower than it's been over the past few years (he's been an 84.1 percent free-throw shooter over the previous four seasons). This game was a step in the right direction though as the 27-year old's shooting from the line was at just 77.5 percent before this outing. Already a top 60 player in most formats, if Harris can manage to continue swishing a higher percentage of shots from the stripe, he could be in store for a strong bump in value.
