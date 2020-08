Harris scored a team-high 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-96 win over the Rockets.

The Sixers used their regular-season finale as an opportunity to hone the lineup without Ben Simmons (knee), leading to a fairly normal line for Harris. The 28-year-old forward heads into the playoffs having averaged 21.7 points, 7.9 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes through seven games in the Orlando bubble.